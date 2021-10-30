Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice smash record with earliest 40 in Strictly Come Dancing history

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have set a new Strictly Come Dancing record after becoming the first couple in the show’s history to score a perfect 40 this early in the competition.

Advertisement

Eastenders actress Ayling-Ellis stole the show on the night as she underwent a total transformation as an ice queen and cast a spell over the audience and judges alongside her dance partner Pernice.

They performed a scintillating tango that was roundly met with a standing ovation and an outpouring of praise from the judges.

All four of the expectant judges flashed 10s, including Craig Revel Horwood, to become the first couple of the 2021 series to rack up a perfect score. And it was enough to secure an impressive record in the process.

No couple has ever racked up a perfect score inside the first six weeks, showing that Ayling-Ellis is growing into the celebrity to beat as the competition heats up.

Craig – sporting a full Mad Hatter outfit – beamed after the display and said: “You smashed it!” asking Ayling-Ellis for the corresponding sign language gestures.

Motsi described the dance as “epic” before Anton added: “Perfect” to the mix of unanimously positive comments and the results were inevitable.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who got the earliest 40 in Strictly Come Dancing before tonight?

Claudia Winkleman confirmed that a 40 at this stage of the competition is an unprecedented event.

Rose and Giovanni are the new holders of the title, breaking the record set by Giovanni himself while partnered with Debbie McGee in 2017.

They picked up a full 40 in Week 7 after – ironically – stealing the show with a fabulous tango.

However, the new record isn’t the earliest 100 per cent score. In 2020, HRVY and Janette recorded a perfect 30 as only three judges were in attendance, but Rose and Giovanni will claim the honour for the full 40.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One ever Saturday. For more to watch, check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news and features.