A year later, Dale got a mainstream gig on Saturday night on BBC1 with Pets Win Prizes. One of my writing colleagues – an out, loud and proud gay man – was despatched to interview him. “Please, please let Dale know how he changed my career and, without making me seem like a stalker, how much I adore him.”

Said writer came back at the end of the day not just with a signed photograph but a handwritten letter from Dale, wishing me the very best for my future and thanking me for making him feel so chuffed.

While I was gleefully skipping around the office, holding aloft the picture, my colleague took me to one side and said, “You do realise that you have the worst gaydar on earth?” “What do you mean?” I responded, baffled. “Dale is gay. He might as well be carrying a giant sign.”

More like this

Advertisement

Looking back at so many clips of Dale’s prolific television career I feel both sadness and affection. He brought happiness into my life when I was tearing my hair out with a new-born baby and, unlike many other celebrities, made the time to thank me in person for appreciating his talents. I will not be the only person across the country to feel genuine sorrow at the news of his death.