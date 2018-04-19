David Walliams leads "heartbroken" stars paying tribute to TV legend Dale Winton
Many of the biggest names in television and showbiz have been remembering the late Supermarket Sweep presenter
The biggest names in TV and entertainment have been paying tribute to Dale Winton, who has passed away aged 62.
The star of Supermarket Sweep, Pets Win Prizes and Hole in the Wall died at his home on Wednesday (17 April). Since the news broke, Twitter has been flooded with tributes from David Walliams, Davina McCall, Graham Norton, Jane McDonald, Jonathan Ross and many, many more.
Below are some of the fond memories and moving tributes that celebrities have so far shared about the late TV legend:
In a statement, his agent Jan Kennedy broke the news, saying: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today."
His most recent presenting duty saw him due to host Channel 5 travel series Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive which was pulled from the schedules after just one episode back in March.