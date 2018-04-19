"It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today," his agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

Winton was a regular on TV screens in the 1990s, shooting to fame fronting Supermarket Sweep for seven series on ITV daytime TV until 2000. He also resided over its short revival in 2007.

He also fronted the National Lottery's In It To Win It for 14 years between 2002 and 2016, as well as Hole in the Wall, Celebrity Fit Club and Stars Reunited. He also hosted several radio shows throughout his career, including extensive work on BBC Radio 2.

His most recent TV presenting duty saw him due to host Channel 5 travel series Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive, which began airing earlier this year.

Fellow television presenters have been paying tribute to Winton. Davina McCall described him as a “lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty,” Jack Whitehall said he was "a really funny and kind person gone too soon," while friend David Walliams simply said he was "heartbroken."

Controller of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, said: “Dale was an immensely well loved individual who brought a wonderfully unique and special energy to the many programmes he presented over the years.

“He was extremely kind, brilliantly funny and was a true gentleman. It is incredibly sad news that he is no longer with us. All our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”