But since that first episode aired on Thursday 8th February, the series' three remaining instalments have not been broadcast.

In light of the sad news of Winton's death on Wednesday 18th April, Channel 5 have confirmed that the remainder of Florida Fly Drive will be shown in "early summer".

The second episode was originally pulled from the schedules following the tragic Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida on 14th February 2018.

At the time, Channel 5 confirmed to RadioTimes.com that episodes two, three and four would be postponed until June.