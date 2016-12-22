After bidding goodbye to the studio, ten special episodes of Deal or No Deal On Tour have been airing from 12 December to sign off the programme.

“It’s a farewell tour of the studio but you know, things have gone really well so who knows if we’re going to do some more?” hinted Hague. “The reality is you could say we’ve done the studio, we want to do something else.

“People weren’t sure what we were going to do with the format, and then this came along and we did ten great shows. So next year we’ll see if we want to do some more.

“It’s given it a new lease of life,” he added. “I know Noel’s up for it so let’s see what they do.”

The special episodes were filmed up and down the country at locations including Longleat Safari Park, the Blackpool Tower, Eden Project and in the sky on board a plane.

Hague, who has worked on the show since it began in 2005, also said that although the “first port of call” would be having the show air on Channel 4, he would be open to the idea of switching channels as “it’s a good show. It’s not broken.” The programme is made by independent producers Endemol.

Deal or No Deal on Tour airs weekdays at 4pm on Channel 4 until 23 December

