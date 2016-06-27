"They reminded us of us and of all the other bands that come through here," Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told festival-goers, speaking about when he first played Glastonbury in the New Bands tent. "The excitement and the joy and the hope. We really felt that in them.

"We decided as a band... that we are going to create Viola Beach's alternate future for them and let them headline Glastonbury for a song."

As an emotional crowed cheered, Martin added: "“This is what maybe would have been you in twenty years. I hope we do your song justice.”

More like this

Bursting with pride. Tonight the @Viola_Beach boys' music made it to the greatest stage of them all https://t.co/Bnzb9FAkxU — BBC Introducing (@bbcintroducing) June 26, 2016

Advertisement

Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe and Jack Dakin died alongside their manager Craig Tarry in February this year.