Coldplay pay moving tribute to Viola Beach at Glastonbury
The headliners "created Viola Beach's alternate future," playing one of their songs Boys That Sing
Glastonbury headliners Coldplay paid tribute to the late British band Viola Beach during the final night of the festival.
It was a moving moment of remembrance for the "beautiful young band" who tragically died in a car accident earlier this year while driving through Sweden on their first world tour.
"They reminded us of us and of all the other bands that come through here," Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told festival-goers, speaking about when he first played Glastonbury in the New Bands tent. "The excitement and the joy and the hope. We really felt that in them.
"We decided as a band... that we are going to create Viola Beach's alternate future for them and let them headline Glastonbury for a song."
As an emotional crowed cheered, Martin added: "“This is what maybe would have been you in twenty years. I hope we do your song justice.”
Bursting with pride. Tonight the @Viola_Beach boys' music made it to the greatest stage of them all https://t.co/Bnzb9FAkxU
— BBC Introducing (@bbcintroducing) June 26, 2016
Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe and Jack Dakin died alongside their manager Craig Tarry in February this year.