New female character Dr Orchid is the adopted daughter of Dr Black, whose murder at his Tudor mansion begins each round of the detective game. A botanist with a PhD in plant toxicology and an air of suspicion hanging over her following an "accidental" poisoning case, Dr Orchid feels like a worthy replacement to join the likes of Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Mrs Peacock and the Reverend Green.

Until, of course, it gets to dinner time and everyone starts wondering who's going to do the cooking...