Cluedo kills off Mrs White and replaces her with new female character Dr Orchid
The plant toxicology expert sounds like a worthy replacement in the murder mystery board game - until it gets to dinner time and everyone starts wondering what happened to the cook
After 60 years as a murder suspect, Cluedo's surly cook Mrs White has become the victim, ruthlessly killed off by the mystery board game's manufacturers Hasbro to be replaced by a less "dated" model.
New female character Dr Orchid is the adopted daughter of Dr Black, whose murder at his Tudor mansion begins each round of the detective game. A botanist with a PhD in plant toxicology and an air of suspicion hanging over her following an "accidental" poisoning case, Dr Orchid feels like a worthy replacement to join the likes of Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Mrs Peacock and the Reverend Green.
Until, of course, it gets to dinner time and everyone starts wondering who's going to do the cooking...