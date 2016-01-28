He will be joined on the sofa with multiple gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy in the final episode of the current series, set for broadcast on Thursday 18th February at 10:30pm.

Balding's interview show, broadcast on BBC2 a day after its BT Sport debut, will also feature Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart on Thursday 11th February, along with former boxing rivals Ricky Hatton and Floyd Mayweather.

The Clare Balding Show airs Thursdays on BT Sport 1, with a shortened version shown shown on Fridays on BBC2