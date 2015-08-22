The album was originally released in 1983 but only made it to number 20 at the time.

It was re-released in 2013 to include favourite tracks and dance remixes of some of Black's classics.

The compilation includes Anyone Who Had A Heart, the biggest selling single of the 1960s by a female artist, You’re My World, Love’s Just A Broken Heart and remixes of Imagine and Faded Images.

It re-entered the charts two weeks ago, shortly after Cilla died at her holiday home on August 1 in Spain aged 72.

Her family issued a statement thanking fans: “We have all been touched by the public's outpouring of love for our mother this week, and now to give her a number one album today is absolutely perfect. Thank you!”

Over the course of her career, Black released 15 studio albums and 37 singles. She notched up 11 top 10 singles - the second highest number for any British female, behind only Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark, who both had 12.

Her last number one was You're My World in 1964.

