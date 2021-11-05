Best Christmas adverts 2021: from John Lewis to M&S and Boots

The Christmas adverts for the 2021 season are coming thick and fast, with all major retailers revealing their hard work now.

We’ve had aliens in John Lewis Christmas advert, tears in the Boots Christmas advert, and even Spider-Man in the M&S Christmas advert – so it’s safe to say retailers are pulling out all the stops for this year.

As our commercial breaks become packed to the brim with Christmas adverts, we’ve rounded up the best and most-talked about clips in one handy place.

Without further ado, read on for the very best Christmas adverts in 2021. Make sure to keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it with new releases as we get them.

Lidl: Big on a Christmas you can ALWAYS Believe In

Lidl went futuristic for their 2021 Christmas advert with a funny family-based commercial taking us on a whistle-stop tour through time. The whole ad centres around one family who enjoy all the trimmings for their festive time – no matter what the year. Yes, one day we’re going to be carving our turkey with a laser, you heard it here first.

Asda: Make Christmas Spectacular

We love any opportunity to get our ice skates on, and Asda has the perfect advert for that very thing. The commercial is set to the Bolero and as you’d expect, takes us around every aspect of Christmas, from parties to school plays, all while on ice. And fun fact: this advert was choreographed by none other than Dancing on Ice champion, Daniel Whiston!

John Lewis: Unexpected Guest

The one we’d all been waiting for. John Lewis brought an out-of-this-world advert to our screens on 4th November, with the tale of Nathan, a young boy who sees a UFO crash near his home. Inquisitive Nathan meets Skye, an alien who’s never experienced Christmas before. Nathan takes it upon himself to show her all the wonders of the season, all while becoming best friends.

The cute clip also features a soon-to-be-popular-hit from Lola Young, who performs a cover of Together in Electric Dreams.

Speaking of the new advert, Claire Pointon, Director of Customer, said: “There is nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones. After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future. We know our customers are excited for this festive season more than ever, as they reconnect with family and friends. Through the story of Skye and Nathan we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time.”

M&S: Percy Pig Comes to Life

Marks and Spencer actually released not one but two Christmas adverts this year – one to show off their fabulous food and another to show off their clothing and gifting selection. The first features none other than Percy the Pig as he’s finally brought to (animated) life when Dawn French’s fairy drops her magic wand on some Percy wrapping paper. The nation’s favourite pig is voiced by Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

The second features a woman having *the time of her life* in a winter wonderland, dancing around trees, presents and a whole load of festive fabrics to the tune of Marshmallow World by Darlene Love. Our dream come true.

Boots: #BagsOfJoy

Boots brought in an A-lister for their Christmas advert this year, with former Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman introducing us to the ultimate Christmas gift from her nan – a bottomless bag. Filled to the brim with Christmas wonder and excitement, Jenna’s character finds everything she needs, and somethings she didn’t realise she did, in the handy red and gold tote.

Making everyone’s Christmas dreams come true, Jenna heads back to see her nan to try and repay her for the ultimate gift by offering her a bottle of her favourite perfume, reminding her it’s what “love” feels like. Ahh.

TK Maxx: Christmas to the Maxx

Laurie just wants to make a hit at his local festive concert, and what other way to do so than play the organ in metallic blue winklepicker boots? The young boy dons his “early Christmas present” and gives the performance of his life. Where can we get a pair?

Disney: The Stepdad

Ah, we can always count on Disney to make us feel warm and fuzzy inside – and their Christmas offering for 2021 has certainly done the trick. This year, Mickey and Co. have expanded upon their festive campaign “From Our Family To Yours”, in support of Make-A-Wish, for a heartwarming advert with family and love at the heart of it.

Following on from last year’s advert, “Lola“, this year we see a grown-up Nicole (the granddaughter from Lola) with her two children, Max and Ella, as stepdad Mike moves in. Any change in the family home takes time, and Mike must learn from doting mum Nicole on how to be the best stepdad to Max and Ella possible.

At the heart of the advert is a very special storybook – a gift from Max’s birth father. It’s packed to the brim with Disney and Pixar stories which come to life as the family comes together. But as Christmas traditions go awry, can Mike bring together his new family?

Gregory Porter performs original track Love Runs Deeper, which provides narration from Mike’s perspective.

