Watch Boots’ magical and luxurious Christmas advert with Jenna Coleman
Jenna stars as Joy – a woman who hands out gifts from a special Christmas bag she received from her Nan.
Christmas might still be a couple of months away, but festive advert season is very much upon us – and Boots is the latest company to showcase its 2021 offering.
The advert, which is directed by The King’s Speech and Cats filmmaker Tom Hooper, sees former Doctor Who and Victoria star Jenna Coleman deliver festive treats to friends and family from a special Christmas bag.
Coleman, whose character is called Joy, first receives the bag from her Nan at the start of the advert along with a message reading: “This is what Christmas feels like.”
On inspecting the contents of the bag she realises it is full of perfume and beauty products from Boots along with other goodies including woollen hats and scarves, and she sets off to spread joy by handing out the gifts to those she loves.
The advert ends with an emotional reunion between Joy and her Nan, as she tells her that she loves her and they embrace.
The advert comes hot on the heels of the release of John Lewis’ 2021 Christmas advert and will make its first appearance on TV during The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV on Saturday 6th November.
Speaking of starring in the advert, Coleman explained: “I love Christmas and I’ve always loved Christmas films. Working on ‘bags of Joy’ with Tom, and the beautiful imagination he brought, creating this magical little film felt really special.”
She added: “Celebrating family, togetherness and the simple joy of giving mixed with a healthy dose of festive magic and charm felt so poignant this year.
“I hope people enjoy watching it as much as we did making it.”