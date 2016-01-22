“It’s more of a road trip than it is a Carpool in many ways,” Corden told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m such a fan of his. I’m a fan of that band — they mean the world to me. It was very funny. He brought a keyboard over, and it involved an overnight stay. It was fun.”

In fact, executive producer Ben Winston has said this time it's more that Martin needs a lift (to the Super Bowl half-time show, no less) rather than Corden (pretending) he wants some company on the way to work.

Winston also said the duo reference the recent passing of David Bowie: “We did a really beautiful tribute to David Bowie and that was really lovely.”

The footage is expected to air the week of February 1st.