Chris and Rosie Ramsey announced as latest Cbeebies Bedtime Story hosts

First a TV show, now this!

Published:

It’s been a pretty busy week for Chris and Rosie Ramsey, who have just been confirmed as the latest pair to read a Cbeebies Bedtime Story.

The South Shields duo will read When Jelly Had a Wobble by Michelle Robinson and will be sure to put their comedic spin on the event.

Speaking of their exciting new commission, Rosie said: “CBeebies Bedtime Stories has always been extremely special to me. As a mother it signals the end of a long, full day with your children, snuggles on the sofa and a bit of breathing time. I’m so happy we’ve been given the opportunity to be on the other side and read to the nation’s children, especially our own two boys, Robin and Rafe.”

Chris added: “I read bedtime stories to both of our sons at home all the time and I have for years. So I thought it was about time I went professional. I’m delighted CBeebies have given Rosie and I the opportunity to become storytellers and entertain the nation’s kids.”

When Jelly Had a Wobble tells the story of Jelly, who fears he doesn’t fit in with his food-based friends. But he soon learns that differences should be celebrated. 
Chris and Rosie join a whole host of the biggest names in showbiz who’ve sat down for the Cbeebies Bedtime Stories, including Dave Grohl, Dolly Parton and Captain America himself, Chris Evans. 

If that wasn’t enough, Chris and Rosie announced earlier in the week they will have a new TV show coming to the BBC next year.

The pair are currently touring the country touring their chart-topping podcast, S**gged, Married, Annoyed.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and BBC iPlayer. Chris and Rosie’s story will air on Friday 19 November. If you’re looking for more to watch, head over to our handy TV Guide.

