Charlie Brooker to bring Election Wipe to BBC2
The special extended episode from the Weekly Wipe satirist will pillory politicians on the day before polls open
The leaders of the UK political parties have a new reason to be afraid this General Election: Black Mirror writer Charlie Brooker will focus his gimlet eye on the contest.
Yes, the writer and broadcaster will turn his attention to weighty matters of state in a one-off “Election Wipe” special on the day before the polls open, which promises to “bring viewers a summary of the good, the bad and the inevitable ugliness of the election campaign” according to an official summary.
“At a time of great political uncertainty it'll be a honour to bring some much-needed confusion to the national debate,” Brooker (who hinted about this project to RadioTimes.com earlier this year) said.
He added: “Since our show transmits in the run-up to the election, it will have to adhere to strict impartiality rules –which means it will – by law – be equally disparaging to all parts of the political spectrum.”
As well as Brooker, the one-off will star impressionist Morgana Robinson and parody talking heads Philomena Cunk and Barry Shitpeas (aka Diane Morgan and Al Campbell), and will be 60 minutes instead of Weekly Wipe’s usual 30.
One thing’s for sure: the party leaders will need to watch their step even more over the coming weeks. We’d advise avoiding bacon sandwiches…
Charlie Brooker's Election Wipe will air Wednesday 6th May, 9pm, BBC2