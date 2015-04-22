“At a time of great political uncertainty it'll be a honour to bring some much-needed confusion to the national debate,” Brooker (who hinted about this project to RadioTimes.com earlier this year) said.

He added: “Since our show transmits in the run-up to the election, it will have to adhere to strict impartiality rules –which means it will – by law – be equally disparaging to all parts of the political spectrum.”

As well as Brooker, the one-off will star impressionist Morgana Robinson and parody talking heads Philomena Cunk and Barry Shitpeas (aka Diane Morgan and Al Campbell), and will be 60 minutes instead of Weekly Wipe’s usual 30.

One thing’s for sure: the party leaders will need to watch their step even more over the coming weeks. We’d advise avoiding bacon sandwiches…

Charlie Brooker's Election Wipe will air Wednesday 6th May, 9pm, BBC2