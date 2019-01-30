Caroline Hollick, Channel 4's Head of Drama, said: “The Tiger Who Came to Tea was one of my favourite books as a child, and I loved reading it to my own children when they were small. I’m thrilled that Channel 4 is bringing this beloved book to life this coming Christmas, so we can enjoy it all over again, as well as introduce the story to a whole new audience.”

The news came at an event showcasing the channel’s new commissions.

Director of programmes Ian Katz also confirmed that Sarah Lancashire will reunite with writer Jack Thorne in The Light.

More like this

This is the final instalment of his acclaimed trilogy of dramas, following on from Thorne's National Treasure – starring Robbie Coltrane as an entertainer accused of historic sex offences – and Kiri which starred Lancashire as a besieged social worker.

“If National Treasure was about shame and Kiri was about blame, The Light will be about justice, as a forgotten town searches for truth in the aftermath of a tragedy,” the channel said.

A single drama – The Cure – has also been announced, telling the true story of Julie Bailey, an ordinary woman who helped uncover the Stafford Hospital care scandal after the death of her mother there in 2007, and dramatised by filmmaker Dave Nath.

Harry Hill is also heading back to the broadcaster with a new 11pm show.

The six-part series will see Harry acting as both host and curator of his favourite comedians and acts. Each of the six episodes will be recorded during the week of transmission in front of an audience.

Performances on the night could take the form of an interview with Harry, audience participation, regular returning comedy segments or just taking to the floor to do their act.

Hill said: “Channel 4 gave me my first break all those years ago – it’ll be great to bring some of my favourite new comics to a wider audience! Stouffer the cat’s thrilled too."

Another commission is Ghost which will enable a group of terminally ill people to record messages for their loved ones using the latest in holographic technology.

“These deeply personal missives will then be delivered post mortem, by the subjects themselves, in vivid three-dimensional holographic form, allowing them to appear as if from beyond the grave to comfort the loved ones they have left behind,” said the broadcaster.

Advertisement

And in Lodgers For Old Codgers, Channel 4 will pair lonely pensioners with hard-up millennials priced out of the housing market move in with an OAP, providing them with companionship and help around the house in exchange for cheaper rent.