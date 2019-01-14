The acquisition is part of a major deal with US network Adult Swim, which will also see hundreds of hours of its shows – including Robot Chicken, The Eric Andre Show and Aqua Teen Hunger Force – released on Channel 4's streaming service All4 next month.

It's a major coup for C4, who were competing with the big bucks of Netflix for UK distribution rights to the new series (Netflix streamed the third season back in 2017).

Last year, the sci-fi animation, which follows the intergalactic adventures of a mad scientist and his grandson, was renewed for an unprecedented 70 further episodes by Adult Swim.

There have traditionally been significant gaps between each season – a point that was referenced in the season three finale, which saw a character called Mr Poopy Butthole break the fourth wall and tell the audience that he will see them in "season four in like, a really long time".

More like this

Advertisement

Rick and Morty seasons 1-3 will begin airing on E4 in February