Across the month of September, viewer minutes totalled more than 6 billion – a record for the streamer – boosted by a line-up that includes popular series such as The Great British Bake Off, The Inheritance, Made in Chelsea, Celebs Go Dating, Hollyoaks, Educating Yorkshire, Taskmaster, Four in a Bed and Married at First Sight UK.

Four Channel 4 shows – Educating Yorkshire, The Great British Bake Off, Taskmaster and Married at First Sight UK –were in the top seven most-watched programmes among audiences aged 16 to 34 across all commercial streamers in September, amassing more than half a billion (599 million) viewer minutes combined.

Steven in Married at First Sight UK. Simon Johns / Channel 4

On 7th October, Channel 4 hit a new record for streaming views in a single day, garnering 7.7m app views across devices.

Among commercial broadcasters, Channel 4 remains the most upmarket streamer (with 58 per cent of viewers in ABC1 households) and is joint youngest, with 23 per cent of its audience aged 16 to 34.

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, termed the broadcaster’s performance “super September”.

He said: “Channel 4’s super September has been powered by a sparkling slate of new and established titles that underscore the originality and appeal of our shows, particularly with younger audiences.

"From bold reality formats and fearless factual entertainment to cutting-edge drama and agenda-setting documentaries, we’re delivering across every genre – and doing so with a distinctively Channel 4 voice.

"This is what sets us apart and keeps audiences coming back.”

