Reflecting on a divisive year in global and national politics, Bercow says: "All around the world, populism - and the promise of simple solutions to complex problems - has taken hold with a vice-like grip."

"Don’t get me wrong, it’s crucial for everyone to be free to say what they think and for politicians to respond. But democracy shouldn’t be about decibel levels."

"Before you say anything, yes, I’ve been known to raise my voice – but that was just to keep order!" he jokes, alluding to his Commons catchphrase.

More like this

Bercow also discusses the need to re-establish a "civility of discourse" in UK politics, and states that contrary to public perception, the majority of politicians are simply well-intentioned public servants, trying to do right by their constituents.

Channel 4's Alternative Christmas Message has aired every year since 1993, and has featured a diverse list of presenters, including former President of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, children who survived the Grenfell Tower Disaster, the Reverend Jessie Jackson and The Simpsons. Last year's speech was delivered by Danny Dyer.

It has been a whirlwind year for Bercow personally, as his involvement in the parliamentary Brexit proceedings placed him front-and-centre in the political news cycle.

After stepping down as Speaker - having occupied the role for 10 years - Bercow has discovered a promising career as a media personality, and was even briefly tipped to star in the recent series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Advertisement

The Alternative Christmas Message airs on Christmas Day (25th December) 2019 at 2:25pm on Channel 4