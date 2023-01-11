The long-loved interiors show was once hugely popular when it was previously broadcast on BBC One, but Channel 4's revival fronted by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has reportedly failed to achieve the ratings success the broadcaster had hoped for.

After being rebooted by Channel 4 in 2021, Changing Rooms has been cancelled after two seasons.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 confirmed the news to RadioTimes.com, stating: “Laurence will be back later this year in Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, so he won’t be off our screens for long!

"We are extremely proud of our reboot of Changing Rooms and would like to thank everyone involved with the series.”

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on Changing Rooms season 2. Channel 4

The legendary show saw designer Llewelyn-Bowen at the helm, but even with the likes of Whinnie Williams, Micaela Sharp, Jordan Cluroe, Russell Whitehead and Tibby Singh also in the new series, the ratings for the reboot remained low.

The last episode of the DIY show aired back in September 2022. According to The Sun, an insider revealed that it "won’t be back for a third season".

They said: “It is a blow for everyone who worked on the reboot. A lot of passion went into making the first two seasons but it wasn’t to be.

“The ratings were mediocre and while the show was fun and upbeat, it didn’t seem to capture the public in the way it used to. Everyone on Changing Rooms is really proud of what they produced and naturally, not all reboots will work. Sadly Laurence and co won’t be back now and he is preparing to move onto pastures new.”

The series's second season saw presenter Anna Richardson step down from hosting the show alongside Llewelyn-Bowen, who went on to do some "spectacular, nay superhuman" home improvement transformations.

While it may be sad news for fans of Changing Rooms, his whimsical approach to interiors shows won't be missed for too long, with. new series Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen hitting screens later this year.

More like this

Previously speaking about the decision to co-present the reboot with new faces, rather than Carol Smillie, he stated: "Hand on heart, what the producers and what Channel 4 have done is actually very clever.

"I was very keen that they really should look at finding possibilities with other people. Otherwise, it would just be a revival, actually it always needed to be a reboot."

Changing Rooms seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on All4. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.