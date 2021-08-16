Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen wants Changing Rooms to do a Christmas special
The Changing Rooms host wants to get "a little bit more wear" out of his leather trousers in future series of the Channel 4 reboot.
Home improvement hit Changing Rooms is getting the reboot treatment thanks to Channel 4 and, according to its returning host Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, it’s back for the long haul.
The presenter and interior designer said a number of Changing Rooms specials are in the works, adding that he’d love to do a Christmas edition of the Channel 4 show.
When asked whether he’d like to do more series of the Changing Rooms reboot, Llewelyn-Bowen told RadioTimes.com and other press: “I would love to. I know we’re talking about it, I know we’re talking about specials.
“One of the things I used to really enjoy with Changing Rooms was Christmas specials – they’re always a huge laugh.
“Now I’ve done it, having been so vociferous about turning it down, since we’ve opened that tomb, let’s get on with it.
“The level of enjoyment that you get from the makeover as the designer is ridiculously addictive, and I think the big thing for me, as well, is that I know all of those rooms have been beautifully done.
“Say what you want about the design, but in terms of how they’re built, how they’re constructed, how we painted them, how we decorated them, the furniture we use, everything is absolutely as I would have done it for a swanky, fancy-pants client who might be paying me an absolute fortune. So that was a big thing for me. If I could achieve that, then there is literally no stopping me.
“Also, I have made a significant investment in my leather trousers, so I would like to be able to get a little bit more wear out of them.”
The new series, hosted by Llewelyn-Bowen and Naked Attraction’s Anna Richardson, sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood renovate a room in each other’s houses with the help of designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead as well as carpenter Tibby Singh.