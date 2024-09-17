When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2024 on? Release date and latest news
A new season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is on the horizon, with 15 celebrities lacing up their boots to participate. Here's what we know.
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back – and it's bigger and better than ever.
This time around, 15 celebrities will be battling the elements and put through their paces by four ex-Special Forces soldiers: Billy Billingham, Foxy, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.
As usual, our celebrities will be put through gruelling regimes and punishing weather – but there are a few key differences this year.
First of all, we're looking at the longest season ever, as the series unfolds across eight exhilarating hour-long episodes.
Secondly, the celebrities will be going the furthest in the show's history as they undergo winter warfare training in the south islands of New Zealand.
And thirdly, there will be no eliminations: all celebrities will instead remain until the bitter end of the eight-day training course, far, far away from their usual luxuries.
When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins begins on Channel 4 on Monday 22nd September at 9pm.
It will then continue every Sunday and Monday at 9pm.
Who is in the Celebrity SAS line-up?
The 15 contestants on the show are as follows:
- Anthony Ogogo
- Bianca Gascoigne
- Bobby Norris
- Cherry Healey
- Chris Robshaw
- Ellie Downie
- Georgia Harrison
- John Barrowman
- Lani Daniels
- Marnie Simpson
- Ovie Soko
- Pete Wicks
- Rachel Johnson
- Shazia Mirza
- Tez Ilyas
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Monday 22nd September at 9pm.
