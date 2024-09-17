As usual, our celebrities will be put through gruelling regimes and punishing weather – but there are a few key differences this year.

First of all, we're looking at the longest season ever, as the series unfolds across eight exhilarating hour-long episodes.

Secondly, the celebrities will be going the furthest in the show's history as they undergo winter warfare training in the south islands of New Zealand.

And thirdly, there will be no eliminations: all celebrities will instead remain until the bitter end of the eight-day training course, far, far away from their usual luxuries.

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on TV?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins begins on Channel 4 on Monday 22nd September at 9pm.

It will then continue every Sunday and Monday at 9pm.

Who is in the Celebrity SAS line-up?

Rudy Reyes, Chris Oliver, Mark Billingham, and Jason Fox for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The 15 contestants on the show are as follows:

Anthony Ogogo

Bianca Gascoigne

Bobby Norris

Cherry Healey

Chris Robshaw

Ellie Downie

Georgia Harrison

John Barrowman

Lani Daniels

Marnie Simpson

Ovie Soko

Pete Wicks

Rachel Johnson

Shazia Mirza

Tez Ilyas

