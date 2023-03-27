The Sunday night primetime show sees celebrity pairs going head-to-head in a battle of words and is hosted by RuPaul – but it seems as though it won't be making a return to our screens after just one season, which aired back in 2022.

It looks like popular game show spin-off Celebrity Lingo is departing from our screens.

When RadioTimes.com reached out for comment about the rumours, a representative for the show said: "We don’t yet have plans for a second series of Celebrity Lingo however another series of the daytime show hosted by Adil Ray is due to air later in the year and the US series for CBS, which is hosted by RuPaul, has been renewed. "

The celebrity spin-off boasted the likes of Vernon Kay, Michelle Visage, Clare Balding, Martin and Shirlie Kemp, plus many more. The show was created as a more primetime offering, airing on Sunday evenings, but the original daytime show (which airs at 3pm on weekdays) will return to our screens later this 2023.

Speaking about joining the show at the time in 2022, RuPaul – who is also the host of the CBS adaptation of the gameshow in the US – said in a statement: "Now, more than ever before, people want to have fun, and Celebrity Lingo is here to serve it up generously."

He continued: "I love games, always have. I love wordplay. I love opportunities for people to really come out of their shell and exercise their intellectual DNA and intuition. I stress those two elements because those are key in playing a game and winning a game, and Lingo is just perfect for both of those things."

As for the daytime offering, which is hosted by Good Morning Britain host and Ackley Bridge star Adil Ray, it will return as the daytime mainstay and the fast-paced game of words many know and love.

