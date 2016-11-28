Carol Vorderman and Sam Quek are dangled above the jungle in tonight’s I’m a Celeb
The duo reach new heights on the next Bushtucker Trial
It’s not going well for Carol Vorderman at the moment, is it? Last night she was almost voted out of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, and tonight she’s stuck hanging above the jungle in a hot air balloon challenge.
Alongside fellow campmate Sam Quek, the former Countdown co-host will be hoisted feet above the jungle as part of the Hot Sc-Air Balloon Bushtucker trial (we see what they did there).
Their task: attach gold stars to a cable suspended over a narrow platform. And then there’s the inevitable I’m a Celeb cruel twist: the platform's going to get narrower as the task goes on. Looks like those all important gold stars (and meals) will hang in the balance (sorry).
So, how many stars will the duo bring back to camp? And can Vorderman stay calm that far off the jungle floor? (Hint: Almost definitely. She’s currently training for a pilot’s licence, so a fear of heights suddenly settling in would be a massive surprise.)
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 8.30pm