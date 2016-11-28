Their task: attach gold stars to a cable suspended over a narrow platform. And then there’s the inevitable I’m a Celeb cruel twist: the platform's going to get narrower as the task goes on. Looks like those all important gold stars (and meals) will hang in the balance (sorry).

So, how many stars will the duo bring back to camp? And can Vorderman stay calm that far off the jungle floor? (Hint: Almost definitely. She’s currently training for a pilot’s licence, so a fear of heights suddenly settling in would be a massive surprise.)

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight at 8.30pm