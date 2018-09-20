Last night saw Jennifer, 40, who'd been pretending to be a cancer doctor, eliminated — or 'blocked' — from the contest by the other contestants.

However, Jennifer was then told she could pick one of the other contestants to meet in real-life... and she seemed to be leaning towards 'Kate'.

Just to recap — 'Kate' is in reality Alex, who's using pictures of his girlfriend for his online persona. Viewers have previously pointed out his catfishing prowess, with one social media user hailing him a "genius".

Now viewers are desperate to find out whether Jennifer will meet 'Kate' — and what her reaction will be when she discovers 'she's' a 'he' and Kate's actually Alex.

"Jennifer better knock on Kate (Alex)['s] door," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Confused? We don't blame you...

The Circle continues at 10pm on Channel 4 this Wednesday 19th September