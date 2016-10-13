Top lines include “Her tits hung freely, like pomegranates" and a description of nipples "as large as the three inch rivets which had held the hull of the fateful Titanic together.”

The concept has been so successful that Rocky's actual existence has even been called into question by critics. Surely he's too good to be true?

Speaking at Cheltenham Literature Festival, Alice Levine told the crowd: "Just to explain, a lot of you will probably know, but this is all from Rocky's mind.

More like this

"And sometimes people wonder if we've created Rocky – this is like some conspiracy sh*t – if we've created Rocky, created the book, and now laugh at our own poor writing."

Levine denied the conspiracy theory suggested by skeptical listeners, adding: "This is all from one man's mind. A small mind granted, but a mind. A creative mind. A medium-sized creative mind."

Rocky, who reportedly writes in a shed or "pavilion" at the bottom of his garden and has re-decorated his house with pomegranate wallpaper as a nod to his creation, is apparently delighted with his son's podcast.

"Dad is convinced that people find it sexy. Honestly," Jamie Morton said.

Levine added: "People can't believe that this isn't written as a joke. Rocky did it, but it wasn't as a joke."

Belinda Blinked's success has also come with its own challenges.

"Mum and dad argue so much now, not just about him writing porn - but he's adamant that it's really good, and that people are turned on by it, and that millions of people are getting their rocks off," Morton explained.

Advertisement

"And mum's like, 'No, they're mocking you.' It gets quite heated in the Morton household."