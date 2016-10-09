News of their absence was broken to fans at the start of the episode by host Dermot O'Leary who explained: “Sadly due to circumstances, Brooks Way won’t be appearing this evening.”

The duo took to Twitter for the first time since the announcement earlier this evening to confirm that they had a "tough day".

They told fans not to believe everything they had read, and promised that they would offer a full explanation.

Brooks Way – formerly known as The Brooks before changing their name after judges' houses – had tweeted just hours before they were due to perform on Saturday night, telling their followers that “soundcheck went really well”. Their Twitter account has remained largely silent, bar a caption-less photo of the pair smiling in the hours afterwards.

An ITV spokesperson later commented: “As was said at the top of the show, due to circumstances that have arisen Brooks Way won’t be appearing tonight.

“This relates to information which has been given to the show today regarding one of the group.”

ITV declined to comment any further.

Tonight’s results show begins at 8pm on ITV with the first elimination due to be announced shortly before 9pm.