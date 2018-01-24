Referring to the latest Broadchurch storyline, Whittaker said: "We'd like to dedicate this award to the survivors of sexual assault and all the brilliant people nationwide who work to protect them."

2018 marks the first year the category has been included in the annual awards ceremony, reflecting 12 months of thrilling crime dramas on the BBC and ITV.

It also gave fans the chance to get behind their favourite on-screen detectives, from Sherlock Holmes and John Watson (played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman) to DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller (portrayed by David Tennant and Olivia Colman), with Line of Duty's AC12 and Little Boy Blue's Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly (played by Stephen Graham) also in the mix.

All four of the dramas nominated aired in 2017, thrilling and devastating viewers with their criminal investigations and stories of human resilience.

The National Television Awards 2018 were voted for by the public and hosted by Dermot O'Leary.