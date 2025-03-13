Kick-off will be at 8pm, but live coverage will begin from 7:15pm, eating into the time slot usually held by Britain's Got Talent and thus necessitating the delay.

This Saturday is a big one for rugby fans, with Italy and Ireland facing off at 2:15pm (ITV1), followed by Wales vs England later that afternoon at 4:45pm (BBC One), with just a few points separating the top three teams.

At the time of writing, France are at the top of the Six Nations table with 16 points, followed by England on 15 and Ireland on 14, while Scotland (11), Italy (4) and Wales (3) are trailing further behind.

Of course, it's quite common for major sporting events such as this one to take priority over regularly scheduled programming, so it's no great surprise to see Britain's Got Talent pushed to the following week in this case.

However, fans will no doubt be thrilled to have the show back on Saturday 22nd March, when Cowell and co-judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli will be seeing more of the nation's performers.

KSI photographed for Britain's Got Talent. ITV/Thames

YouTube star KSI has also joined the judging panel for the latest season, filling in for ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Tonioli for part of the series.

On whether he'd return for future instalments of the competition, KSI told The Sun: "I really enjoyed the experience, and I don't know if they want me back. I don't know if I made a good impression.

"But if I did, and they do want me back, you know, I'm fully down!"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday 22nd March 2025. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.