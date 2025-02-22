Returning to screens tonight (22nd February) at 7pm, the auditions kick-start as the judges witness comedians to contortionists, singers to spoon players as they all compete for the chance to win a life-changing cash prize of £250,000.

But who is new guest judge KSI? Read on for everything you need to know about the social media star.

Who is Britain's Got Talent guest judge KSI?

KSI. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Age: 31

Instagram: @ksi

KSI is a social media sensation and professional boxer who rose to fame posting videos on Youtube in 2009.

Through that, he gained an impressive following via gaming commentary videos about FIFA and soon became one of the co-founding members of the Sidemen.

Since then, his videos have consisted of reaction videos, vlogs and challenge videos. But his career isn't just on YouTube.

KSI is also a successful music artists, boxer and businessman, with him launching his music career in 2011, and has gone on to have popular singles including Don't Play, Holiday and Not Over Yet.

He also launched Prime Hydration drinks alongside Logan Paul, which sparked worldwide popularity.

Why is KSI a guest judge on Britain's Got Talent?

It was announced last year that KSI would be filling in for Bruno Tonioli on three of the audition days due to scheduling conflicts.

"I'm so excited to be a guest judge for Britain's Got Talent. When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it," KSI said, announcing the news. "I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my arse off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark!"

While Tonioli added: "Who better than a young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over, filling in for another young, attractive, multi-talented star, known the world over!

"In all seriousness, I can think of no one better to keep my seat warm than the wonderful KSI, even though I spend most of the show out of it anyway… I’ll be itching to get back to the judging panel for another year of laughter, tears and everything in between."

Ant & Dec and Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli and KSI. Thames/ITV

What has KSI said about being a judge on Britain's Got Talent?

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, KSI admitted he was "a bit" nervous about joining the series as a guest judge.

He said: "It's something different and the audience can be quite intimidating – especially if you say, 'No, this is terrible.' There can be a lot of booing…"

Britain's Got Talent starts 7pm Saturday 22nd February on ITV, STV and ITV.

