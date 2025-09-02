The YouTuber has already proven his eye for talent, with his golden buzzer act, Harry Moulding, crowned the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2025, which saw the magician scoop £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

KSI said: "I'm so grateful and happy to be a part of the Britain's Got Talent team for another season. I had such a good time last year and I can’t wait to see some more top talent.

"I’m full of energy, ready to go and can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever! Let’s do this."

Tonioli, who is stepping down due to scheduling conflicts with Dancing with the Stars, said: "After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT.

"And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing with the Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with. They truly are a brilliant team who make brilliant television, and I know KSI will be a fantastic judge too, as he's already proven this year."

Of course, Tonioli was once a mainstay on Saturday night TV in the autumn and winter months on Strictly Come Dancing. He left the BBC programme back in 2021 due to COVID travel restrictions and then permanently.

He was replaced but Motsi Mabuse, who has proven to be a fan favourite among Strictly viewers.

Britain's Got Talent will resume filming later this year, with the 19th season set to air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2026.

