The new rule allowed for either one judge or Ant & Dec to be appointed control of the buzzer, as they were given one opportunity to press it when they saw a performance worthy of a place in the final.

Over the course of the semi-finals, 12 acts made it to the final, including Joseph Charm, Hear Our Voice choir and Jasmine Rice.

However, it could only be one performer on the night who could emerge victorious and take the title from reigning champion Sydnie Christmas.

And the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2025 was revealed to be Harry Moulding.

Along with the title of champion, Harry also took home a life-changing £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance later this year.

Harry received an electric reception from the audience and congratulations from judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden.

In third place was Binita, followed in second by dance troupe The Blackouts.

And if after tonight you're feeling inspired, you could very well be the next Britain's Got Talent champion, with applications now open for season 19!

You can apply for the show either in person, by video or via WhatsApp, and if you think someone you know has an incredible talent, you can also nominate them.

The application reads: "Is your talent Royal Variety-ready? Whether you're an acrobat, magician, ventriloquist, or something we’ve never seen before, we want YOU to apply for the next series of Britain's Got Talent!"

Britain's Got Talent is available to watch on catch-up on ITVX.

