Meanwhile, Tom Jones: In Concert 1971 has been pushed back to 11:15pm, Tom Jones at Glastonbury has been moved to 12:05am, Tom Jones' 1950s: The Decade That Made Me will air from 1:05am and Rolling Stones: Licked Live in NYC will air from 2:05am.

Among the songs played by Wilson during his 2005 set were hits such as Little Saint Nick, I Get Around, God Only Knows, Good Vibrations, Barbara Ann and Surfin' USA.

The crowd at Glastonbury watching Brian Wilson's 2005 performance. Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

News of Wilson's death was confirmed in a statement posted to his website by his family on Wednesday 11th June.

The statement said: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

Meanwhile, his Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine said of Wilson on BBC Radio 4’s Today: "He was a humble musical giant, and his huge musical intellect was apparent quite early on. At the same time, he didn't need or want attention, was only interested in making the best possible music."

Wilson only played at Glastonbury once, and was in the Sunday Legend slot on the Pyramid Stage on 26th June 2005.

Brian Wilson at Glastonbury 2005 will air on BBC Four at 9pm on Friday 13th June 2025.

