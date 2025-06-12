"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving.

"We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy."

A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Born in 1942 and raised in California, Wilson co-founded the Beach Boys with his younger brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine.

The band went on to sell over 100 million records globally, with hits such as Good Vibrations, God Only Knows and Wouldn’t It Be Nice.

Their 1966 groundbreaking album Pet Sounds, which Wilson was the leading creative force behind, is widely hailed as one of the greatest records of all time.

Wilson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 along with his bandmates.

His brother Dennis passed away in 1983 while Carl died in 1998.

The surviving original members of the band paid tribute to Wilson following the news of his passing, with bandmate Jardine saying on BBC Radio 4’s Today: "He was a humble musical giant, and his huge musical intellect was apparent quite early on. At the same time, he didn't need or want attention, was only interested in making the best possible music."

Jardine added that the musician would be remembered "as a real gentleman, a real musical intellect, who taught the world how to smile".

Mick Fleetwood, of the band Fleetwood Mac, wrote on X: “Anyone with a musical bone in their body must be grateful for Brian Wilson's genius magical touch !! And greatly saddened of this major worldly loss!!"

Meanwhile, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood said: "Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning so sad xx."

Ad

Micky Dolenz, of the Monkees, also shared his condolences, writing: "Brian Wilson was a musical and spiritual giant. His melodies shaped generations, & his soul resonated in every note. I was fortunate to know him; we all were blessed by his genius. Rest peacefully, Brian."