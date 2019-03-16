But in true Bodyguard fashion, it turns out Julia Montague is still alive and kicking, - at least, she was for Comic Relief’s eight-minute spoof.

Airing during the Red Nose Day telethon on Friday night (March 15th), the mickey-taking skit saw Richard Madden’s brooding David Budd back, assigned with protecting new universally popular Prime Minister Joanna Lumley on her whistle-stop tour of the UK.

However, it is soon revealed that Montague is hiding in the boot of the car, shoving a champagne-sipping Lumley out the way.

“Do you know if I’m in series 2?” she asked Budd.

“You’re dead,” came his gruff reply.

“Am I?” said Montague.

It was a star-studded spoof, with Gina McKee and Vincent Franklin reprising their roles as CTU boss Anne Sampson and Minister of State Mike Travis, respectively.

Comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar also starred, and we were even treated with a Line of Duty crossover with the appearance of Adrian Dunbar, telling Budd he was searching for “bent coppers”.

The special couldn’t help itself as it made fun of the tropes that made Bodyguard the most-watched drama of all time – featuring mumbled voices, steely gazes and innuendos aplenty (do you need assistance with your box, ma’am?).

The Comic Relief skit is the closest thing we’ve got to a second season, with creator Jed Mercurio keen to do more Bodyguard in the future.

“It would be great if there was a second season,” he told Deadline. "We'd love to do more.

"We appreciate there's a real hunger from fans to watch it. There are a lot of logistics in terms of setting up a second season and we're just working through those."

It was an impressive line-up for Comic Relief, seeing a sequel to Four Weddings and a Funeral and Jennifer Saunders do her take on Cher in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Yet Again.

The evening saw over £60 million raised for good causes.