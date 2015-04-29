2000: Big Brother series 1

Designers used housemate Mel Hill's eye to create the famous logo.

2001: Big Brother series 2

Artist Daniel Eatock designed Big Brother's second eye - one of many he'd come to create.

2002: Big Brother series 3

Eatock was at it again, this time in bright colours.

2003: Big Brother series 4

A technicolour dream lead the way for the fourth series of the reality show. Altogether now, "I closed my eyes..."

2004: Big Brother series 5

Big Brother turned evil for season 5, leading to this intimidating looking eyeball.

2005: Big Brother series 6

The sliced blue and black eye fuelled rumours of two houses. In the end, the theme centered on the idea of thirteen as an unlucky number with thirteen housemates.

2006: Big Brother series 7

BB's eye gets a bumble bee makeover.

2007: Big Brother series 8

In a nod to TV's multi-coloured test card, BB's logo took on a multicoloured hue. Big Brother off of the air... never!

2008: Big Brother series 9

In 2011 this shattered eye was voted the best ever BB logo. Its sharp edges heralded the return of a more evil Big Brother.

2009: Big Brother series 10

For the 10th series, Big Brother's famous eye was based on a thumb print.

2010: Big Brother series 11

The final series of Big Brother to be aired on Channel 4, the resulting logo paid tribute to the series with a burial style floral theme.

2011: Big Brother series 12

Big Brother made a move to Channel 5 and with it came a new simplified alien-style logo.

2012: Big Brother series 13

The eye had a very similar appearance, but had an Elmer the Patchwork Elephant makeover.

2013: Big Brother series 14

This year's secrets and lies theme saw the arrival of a dramatic eye filled with secret doors and TV screens. But it wasn't the final eye...

2013: Big Brother series 14

Ta dah! Here it is in full colour. But Big Brother is in a cheeky mood - so keep an eye out for more changes.

2014: Big Brother series 15

The longest-running series yet, Big Brother took on the Power Trip theme.

2015: Series 16

Oooh, things are about to get interesting as Big Brother launches its latest theme: Timebomb. It looks like contestants from various series will be coming back, with maybe even a celebrity housemate or two thrown in for good measure.