Big Brother eye logos through history
Sixteen series, sixteen eyes, but which is your favourite?
Today heralds the arrival of a brand new Big Brother eye, as the sixteenth series gets its theme. This year it's "timebomb" which we're to understand could see all manner of former contestants return to the house. Time is in the hands of Big Brother and housemates will just have to go with the flow.
Emma Willis returns to host, with Rylan Clark as the Bit on the Side presenter (or perhaps himself going back in...). So how does this new eye shape up against BB eyes gone by? Here are the Big Brother eyes through the years to compare and contrast:
2000: Big Brother series 1
Designers used housemate Mel Hill's eye to create the famous logo.
2001: Big Brother series 2
Artist Daniel Eatock designed Big Brother's second eye - one of many he'd come to create.
2002: Big Brother series 3
Eatock was at it again, this time in bright colours.
More like this
2003: Big Brother series 4
A technicolour dream lead the way for the fourth series of the reality show. Altogether now, "I closed my eyes..."
2004: Big Brother series 5
Big Brother turned evil for season 5, leading to this intimidating looking eyeball.
2005: Big Brother series 6
The sliced blue and black eye fuelled rumours of two houses. In the end, the theme centered on the idea of thirteen as an unlucky number with thirteen housemates.
2006: Big Brother series 7
BB's eye gets a bumble bee makeover.
2007: Big Brother series 8
In a nod to TV's multi-coloured test card, BB's logo took on a multicoloured hue. Big Brother off of the air... never!
2008: Big Brother series 9
In 2011 this shattered eye was voted the best ever BB logo. Its sharp edges heralded the return of a more evil Big Brother.
2009: Big Brother series 10
For the 10th series, Big Brother's famous eye was based on a thumb print.
2010: Big Brother series 11
The final series of Big Brother to be aired on Channel 4, the resulting logo paid tribute to the series with a burial style floral theme.
2011: Big Brother series 12
Big Brother made a move to Channel 5 and with it came a new simplified alien-style logo.
2012: Big Brother series 13
The eye had a very similar appearance, but had an Elmer the Patchwork Elephant makeover.
2013: Big Brother series 14
This year's secrets and lies theme saw the arrival of a dramatic eye filled with secret doors and TV screens. But it wasn't the final eye...
2013: Big Brother series 14
Ta dah! Here it is in full colour. But Big Brother is in a cheeky mood - so keep an eye out for more changes.
2014: Big Brother series 15
The longest-running series yet, Big Brother took on the Power Trip theme.
<a href="http://polldaddy.com/poll/7151145/">Which Big Brother eye is your favourite?</a>
2015: Series 16
Oooh, things are about to get interesting as Big Brother launches its latest theme: Timebomb. It looks like contestants from various series will be coming back, with maybe even a celebrity housemate or two thrown in for good measure.