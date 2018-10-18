"Before I came to Sesame Street, I didn't feel like what I was doing was important," he said. "Big Bird helped me find my purpose.

"Even as I step down from my roles, I feel I will always be Big Bird. And even Oscar, once in a while!"

Spinney's long career, which has also earned him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was the subject of 2014 film I Am Big Bird.

"His genius and his talent made Big Bird the most beloved yellow feathered friend across the globe," said Joan Ganz Cooney, co-founder of the Sesame Workshop, in a statement.

Matt Vogel, Sesame Street's current puppet captain, will be taking over the role of the iconic big yellow bird, while Oscar the Grouch will be played by Eric Jacobson.