One of the most delightful aspects of modern Sesame Street is its habit of parodying the biggest pop culture hits of the day, so it was only a matter of time until they got to smash-hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

Advertisement

In their new felt-flavoured version of Hawkins, Indiana (called Sharing Things, because there’s also a message for The Kids) we meet the terrifying Cookiegorgon, a Sheriff Hopper who is (of course) an actual rabbit and even poor old Barb, who’s been left alone in a parallel dimension AGAIN (though at least this time she’s alive and has half a waffle to eat).