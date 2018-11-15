Iain Armitage, who plays the child version of Sheldon, looks set to be joined by Lance Barber and Montana Jordan, who play George and Georgie in the spin-off.

While no details of their cameo have been revealed as of yet, we could see young Sheldon and pals joining the grown-up series in a time-travelling plot, or (perhaps more feasibly) as part of a flashback.

It was announced the most recent series of The Big Bang Theory would be its last after actor Jim Parsons, who plays the adult Sheldon Cooper, reportedly walked away from a two-year deal to create an 11th and 12th series.

More like this

Producer Chuck Lorre confirmed the news in a joint statement with network CBS in August this year.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons,” the statement read. “We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring [it] to an epic creative close.”

Parsons explained on Instagram, “It is hard (really impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for.

“I will miss all of [the crew, writers and castmates] and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.”

While the show, which has picked up 10 Emmy Awards and a further 52 nominations for its 12 series on air, looks set to wrap soon, The Big Bang Theory fans can still get their fix with Young Sheldon, as the show has been renewed for a second series.

Advertisement

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon air on E4 in the UK.