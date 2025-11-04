The nights are drawing in and Christmas is certainly approaching – in fact, all that's left now is for shops to deliver their highly-anticipated Christmas retailers.

With the festive period being extremely lucrative for retailers as millions flock to the shops for the perfect gifts for their loved ones, it's important to make sure their shop is front of mind for Christmas prepping.

Last year, we saw a complete mix of adverts, ranging from the cute (Barbour's Shaun the Sheep) to the intriguing (Waitrose's two-part mystery).

One that always gets talked about, regardless of tone, is the John Lewis Christmas advert, which has released uncharacteristically early.

Needless to say, it's beginning to look at lot like Christmas.

Keep this page bookmarked as we update it with the best Christmas adverts for 2025 from across the UK as they land.

John Lewis: Where Love Lives

John Lewis was among the first retailers to put out their Christmas advert, and this year's offering focuses on a father-son relationship.

The son buys a present for his dad and, while he's nervous to give him it, it turns out to be the perfect gift – as the vinyl record transports him back in time to his glory days clubbing.

It turns out that you don't need to have the words, so long as you can provide a thoughtful gift!

The advert is soundtracked by two versions of Where Love Lives – by the original Alison Limerick and Labrinth.

Morrisons: A Year in the Making

Morrisons are shedding light on the manufacturing process in their Christmas advert, showcasing that it takes a lot of time to get food on the table – in fact, it starts a lot earlier than most think!

Throughout the advert, soundtracked by Stop the Cavalry by Jona Lewie, unassuming customers see farmers and other produce growers continuing with their preparations for Christmas, even when the sun is shining.

Matt McLellan, Morrisons Group Customer, Data & Marketing Director, said: "Our Christmas advert tells the story of how our festive fayre, such as our award-winning mince pies or delicious smoked salmon, appears on our shelves and the care and attention that our colleagues and food makers put into making them.

"At Morrisons, our unique capabilities in fresh food mean we’ve been helping to make more of Christmas all year by growing, picking, baking, proving, prepping and planning to support our customers as the big day draws near."

Debenhams: Christmas Delivered

Peter Crouch, Judi Love and many more famous faces have come together to celebrate the Debenhams Christmas advert for 2025.

In a feel-good celebration of the festive season, an unassuming and sleepy British street is transformed into a bright and sparkling parade, packed to the brim with British celebrities.

Debenhams proudly announce that it's never too soon to be in the Christmas spirit, with Crouchy shouting: "Let's have it!"

Commenting on the film, Dan Finley, CEO at Debenhams Group, said, “This year’s ‘Debenhams Delivered’ campaign captures the moment when the magic of Christmas quite literally lands on your doorstep.

"At its heart, it’s about connection – bringing people together through joy, laughter and the ease of finding everything you need in one place. With familiar faces like Olivia Attwood, Peter Crouch and Judi Love leading the celebration, the film captures that unmistakable British warmth and humour. We want our customers to feel that same sense of sparkle and magic this Christmas.”

Sainsbury's: The Unexpected Guest

The BFG makes a surprise appearance in the Sainsbury's Christmas advert as they aim to provide good food for all, via innovative and affordable food for every customer.

Sainsbury's colleagues team up with the BFG as they try to stop The Greedy Giant from eating up all the delicious food.

By the end of the advert, Annie the worker reminds us all that it's always possible to make room for people at Christmas.

Radha Davies, Sainsbury's Marketing Director, said: “We want to help our customers have an unforgettable and magical Christmas. Sainsbury’s is here to help the nation get ready for anything during the festive season, from spectacular centrepieces to showstopping desserts, our innovative range of high-quality Taste the Difference food makes hosting easy. There’s something for every occasion and to bring joy to all, even when the unexpected strikes.

“We were delighted to revisit our collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company this year. The BFG, who is loved by all, was the perfect partner to help our brilliant colleague Annie save the day for our customers. We wanted to capture a spirit of heartwarming nostalgia, with the energy of a great Christmas tale.

"We’ve translated that joyful energy into our new food range, which is designed to help families and friends create wonderful memories, with delicious, quality options for every taste and budget.”

Asda: A Very Merry Grinchmas

The iconic Grinch makes his return in Asda's fun and jovial Christmas advert, soundtracked with a special version of Let it Snow.

This advert is built around the premise that everyone has a Grinch in their family – but with quality and prices that Asda boasts, they don't need to be!

This Grinch find his heart melted by the green light of Asda as the impressive prices help him transform back into his human "dad" self.

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer Officer at Asda said: “We’re so excited to launch this year’s Christmas campaign. We all love Christmas, but we also know it can come with financial pressures.

"That’s why this year, we’re focused on helping everyone enjoy the festive season we all deserve, filled with joy, celebration, and the reassurance of Asda Price. If we can win over the Grinch, the biggest cynic of all, then we know that with our unmatchable mix - amazing products at unbeatable value – we can all have a truly fabulous Christmas together at Asda.”

Boots: Gift Happily Ever After

Boots opens up the fairytale book for its Christmas advert as Puss in Boots has to find some presents for his friends, Rapunz, Snowy, Cinders and Prince Charming ahead of the Snow Queen's Ball.

Puss heads to Boots to find some presents among the range of beauty gifts: the Shark Glam 5-in-1 Hot Tool for Rapunz, a No7 Pro Artist Lip Duo Set for Snowy, Carolina Herrera Good Girl Perfume for Cinders, and a No7 Cordless Mirror for Prince Charming.

Delighted with their gifts, they head off together to the ball where The Snow Queen receives an extra special gift of hot hand warmers – thoughtful touches for every character.

Laura Gooday, Director of Marketing at Boots said: "This year, more than ever, we want to help our customers gift happily ever after. Our campaign, brought to life by Puss and his fairytale friends, reminds everyone that Boots is the destination for finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

"To help every gift-giver, we are delighted to have added a further 50+ gifting brands to our extensive line up this festive season, including a global debut and high street exclusive with White Fox, trending favourites such as Made by Mitchell and Beauty of Joseon, as well as beautiful gifts from customer favourite brands such as Bubble, LANEIGE and No7, and much more more, meaning there’s truly something for everyone.”

