Iconic fashion brand Barbour has teamed up with Aardman once more for their annual Christmas advert.

For the past two years, Barbour has collaborated with Shaun the Sheep for some festive fun, but this time they've switched it up and chosen to partner with global icons, Wallace & Gromit.

In the advert, viewers are transported to Wallace & Gromit's home, where the beloved pup can be seen wrapping a present for his best friend as best he can.

Wallace, ever the creator, decides to showcase his new invention: "Gift-o-matic". The gadget can give gifts, wrap presents, pull a cracker and even unwrap a present for you, fully taking the stress out of Christmas.

As ever, Wallace's creation is a little, well, off, and when he sets the machine to unwrap his present from Gromit, he gets a little more than he bargained for, when it also unwraps him of his clothes!

In a sweet move, Wallace and Gromit both buy each other the same Barbour Winterberry tartan scarf for each other, which they wear straight away – and surely Wallace will be grateful after losing all his clothes, too!

Gromit and Wallace.

Barbour is celebrating all things tartan after a successful Autumn/Winter 25 campaign, Ode to Ayrshire.

Each season, the South Shields brand finds new palettes to celebrate the pattern and this year, the Winterberry colour-way will make a perfect present – just as it did for Wallace & Gromit.

Barbour are also releasing more Re-loved jackets in partnership with Oxfam – you'll be able to find them in stores or via an online auction.

Speaking of this year's advert, Barbour's Group Deputy Managing Director, Paul Wilkinson shared: "We are excited to be continuing our partnership with Aardman for another year; a brand, like Barbour, that is renowned for its heritage, nostalgia, craftsmanship and meticulous detail.

"This year's film bring a light-hearted charm to Barbour's Original and Authentic Tartans including the Classic Tartan Scarf and the exclusive, reimagined Winterberry Tartan wrapping Wallace's ingenious Gift-o-matic. Whilst rooted in our British heritage, the story's themes of generosity and togetherness resonate far beyond the UK, reflecting the universal spirit of the season."

Nick Park, creator of Wallace & Gromit, added: "Wallace & Gromit have always embodied warmth, eccentricity, and quintessential British charm, which makes them a wonderful fit for Barbour's Christmas storytelling.

"The Gift-o-matic is a classic Wallace invention - brilliant, but with a few hiccups - and we're delighted to share this playful, festive tale with audiences this year, in hope that the love, craft, warmth and humour bring big smiles this Christmas."

