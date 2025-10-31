All eyes are on John Lewis as the retailer gears up to drop its most anticipated advert of the year.

The Christmas ad has become something of a tradition for the store, and has prompted many to take inspiration from its high-budget offerings in order to do their own.

Last year, Saatchi & Saatchi created a lovely advert based on two sisters, one of whom was looking for the perfect gift for the other.

While browsing through John Lewis, Sally found a magical door that took her on a journey throughout her history with her beloved sister in order to find the perfect gift for her.

It was soundtracked by The Verve's Sonnet, performed by Richard Ashcroft.

Keep this page bookmarked for all you need to know about the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2025.

When is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2025 released?

We don't have a confirmed release date for the John Lewis Christmas advert in 2025, but we would predict it is either 6th November or 13th November.

The retailer traditionally launches its Christmas campaign on the first or second Thursday of November and we wouldn't expect any different this year.

Last year, the ad dropped on Thursday 14th November 2024.

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2025 about?

There are currently no details as to what the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2025 could be about – and it's always famously kept under tight wraps.

Unusually, there hasn't been much speculation online with people spotting in-store activities that could give them a clue.

We're still approximately a week or two from launch, so expect speculation to ramp up from now on!

What was last year's John Lewis Christmas advert?

The advert was centred around two sisters, one of whom is looking for the perfect gift for her sister.

While she's struggling to find a present, and the shops are due to close, our main character Sally finds a door behind a rack of dresses which transports her back to her memories from childhood.

She speaks with her sister throughout the years, debating whether she should have jewellery or clothes.

Sally recounts all her memories from the past, good and bad, including her sister giving birth to her nephew, the pair arguing over stolen clothes and drunken wintry catch-ups.

The advert comes to a close as Sally returns to John Lewis, just in the nick of time, with the perfect present all wrapped up and ready to give to her sister, who just so happens to be outside.

The sister asks what took Sally so long, to which she replies: "You!"

The final shot shows the tagline: “The secret to finding the perfect gift? Knowing where to look.”

The Verve's Richard Ashcroft provided the song for the advert, which is an acoustic version of Sonnet.

