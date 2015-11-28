The words "otter" and "Benedict Cumberbatch" have become synonymous in recent years, thanks to a Tumblr account that drew attention to the similarities between the Oscar-nominated actor and the cute mammals back in 2012.

But it's been a while since Cumberbatch pulled any otter-like faces, something Graham Norton decided to remedy on his chat show last night. He asked his guest if he wouldn't mind contorting his face to match some more snaps of the river-dwelling animals and Cumberbatch kindly obliged, with this...