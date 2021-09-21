Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild teaser sees druid ceremony on remote island

The 15th series of Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild is currently in full swing, with episode four taking the broadcaster to a tiny island in the Scottish Hebrides.

Advertisement

The popular programme introduces Fogle to people who have “given up on the rat race”, choosing alternative ways to live. This time round he’ll be meeting ex-social care worker Philip, who has embraced community living on the island.

Ahead of the episode’s release tonight, RadioTimes.com has got our hands on two exclusive preview clips, teasing what awaits Fogle in the community, from being charged for not shutting a gate to a druid ceremony.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

In the first clip, Fogle arrives in the community, where he finds a white gate leading to a small row of country houses. The gate sports a notice threatening to charge 40 shillings if it isn’t closed properly.

We’re also introduced to Fogle’s host Philip, who left his career as a social worker behind in favour of life in the island’s small community, which has been active since the 1970s.

“Accepting gifts helps the islanders generate a small income, which goes towards funding amenities,” Fogle tells us in the following preview:

In the second clip, Fogle reveals he has been invited to take part in a “small druid ceremony” to mark the spring equinox.

A ritual led by a hooded member of the community continues “deep into the night”, with the islanders “sow[ing] their wishes for the coming season into the fire.”

Despite some rather creepy sound effects and the ominous moon looking down on them, it appears to be quite a magical experience, and ultimately cements why Fogle thinks community living works.

“This, for me, is probably why you would come to a place like this,” he reveals.

Take a look below:

Advertisement

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild continues tonight at 8pm on Channel 5. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.