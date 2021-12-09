It’s panto season (oh, yes it is!) and the BBC isn’t missing out on the fun this year as it has a star-studded panto spectacular for us to enjoy over Christmas.

Written by the super talented team of Ben Crocker, Dawson Bros and the one-and-only Richard Curtis, the Beauty and the Beast special – which is being aired to raise money for Comic Relief – has been described as a “unique interpretation” that promises some “surprising moments of comedy” – consider us sold.

Recalling the Cinderella pantomime last year, Curtis said: “I don’t know that we’ve ever done anything for Comic Relief which was more full of a sense of fame and fun – last year the show made nearly a million pounds, and I’m really hoping that Beauty and the Beast will also raise a beautiful amount of cash for all our brilliant projects at a pretty beastly time.”

But when is Beauty and the Beast: A Pantomime for Comic Relief airing, and which famous faces have signed up to take part? We have the full run-down of the Quentin Blake-illustrated project for you below!

When is Beauty and the Beast: A Pantomime for Comic Relief on?

We will be able to enjoy Beauty and the Beast: A Pantomime for Comic Relief a mere few days before Christmas itself as it is set to air on the BBC at 9pm on Sunday December 19th 2021.

How to watch Beauty and the Beast: A Pantomime for Comic Relief

Just tune in to BBC Two to watch Beauty and the Beast: A Pantomime for Comic Relief on December 19th and you will be able to watch it there.

Alternatively, the show will also be shown live and streamed on-demand via BBC iPlayer – so there is no excuse to miss it!

Beauty and the Beast: A Pantomime for Comic Relief cast

There has been an epic cast assembled to tell us this tale as old as time with Lily James (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again) on board to star as Belle. Her Beast is set to be played by Oliver Chris (Trying, Motherland).

Joining them are Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats) who will star as Beauty’s brother Jacques, Sian Gibson (Murder, They Hope, Car Share) as Ma, and Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes, Chewing Gum) who will be playing Amelie.

We also have Celia Imrie as Malabelle (Keeping Faith, Better Things), The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird as Remy, Pam Ferris as Marie (Call the Midwife, Holmes & Watson) and Tom Rosenthal (Friday Night Dinner, Plebs) rounds out the cast as Mr Bell. Narration duties will be provided by comedian Guz Khan as Bonzo.

Not only that, but look for some other well-known faces to pop up in cameo roles, including Miranda Hart, Lenny Henry, David Tennant, David Walliams and Michael Sheen!

Beauty and the Beast: A Pantomime for Comic Relief will air on Sunday 19th December at 9pm on BBC Two.