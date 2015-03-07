While these Tweeters learned some valuable dating lessons

So, to recap, you won't impress this lot by talking about money and kids, or er, eating cutlery with the wrong hands...

Or by criticising their first date outfit. Twitter just won't stand for that sort of behaviour.

Sav is far to beautiful for her ✋winged eyeliner game is POOR. #firstdates — Tιffany (@Tiffanynicolaou) March 6, 2015

One Tweeter didn't have many complaints about this date...

Absolutely in love with Frankie and Muhala on their date ☺️? #firstdates ... Even more cute that it said they are 'going steady' ? — Carys (@C_Griff7) March 7, 2015

But it left the rest of the Twittersphere feeling rather uncomfortable:

Was love in the air? Maybe. Twitter did have a little crush on a certain bearded gentleman...

Though a lot of you seemed to have eyes for one person, and one person only: this waitress.

You can even follow her on Twitter if you fancy...

When all was said and done, the bill settled and numbers exchanged, viewers were just pretty pleased that the dating show is back on our screens. It seems, while the show's stars might be having a little trouble settling down, its fans are ready to say 'I do'.

First Dates continues on Wednesdays at 10:00pm on Channel 4