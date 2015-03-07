Beards, latex and declined cards: Twitter had a lot to say about last night's First Dates
Hopeful singletons were being paired up on Channel 4 last night, and we were on social media picking up chat up lines and standing up for a man in a turtle-neck
Channel 4 was playing matchmaker last night, when First Dates returned to our screens. Hopeful singletons were paired up to share the excitement, anticipation and excruciating awkwardness of a first date - and we were there every step of the way.
We even managed to pick up some chat up lines...
While these Tweeters learned some valuable dating lessons
So, to recap, you won't impress this lot by talking about money and kids, or er, eating cutlery with the wrong hands...
Or by criticising their first date outfit. Twitter just won't stand for that sort of behaviour.
More like this
Sav is far to beautiful for her ✋winged eyeliner game is POOR. #firstdates
— Tιffany (@Tiffanynicolaou) March 6, 2015
One Tweeter didn't have many complaints about this date...
Absolutely in love with Frankie and Muhala on their date ☺️? #firstdates ... Even more cute that it said they are 'going steady' ?
— Carys (@C_Griff7) March 7, 2015
But it left the rest of the Twittersphere feeling rather uncomfortable:
Was love in the air? Maybe. Twitter did have a little crush on a certain bearded gentleman...
Though a lot of you seemed to have eyes for one person, and one person only: this waitress.
You can even follow her on Twitter if you fancy...
When all was said and done, the bill settled and numbers exchanged, viewers were just pretty pleased that the dating show is back on our screens. It seems, while the show's stars might be having a little trouble settling down, its fans are ready to say 'I do'.
First Dates continues on Wednesdays at 10:00pm on Channel 4