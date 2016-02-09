Then it's straight over to Las Vegas for a Don't Tell The Bride extravaganza, followed by back-to-back British comedies with Gavin & Stacey, Little Britain and Bad Education punctuated only by the evening's scheduled EastEnders repeat. The nightly Albert Square recap will move to W (the new name for Watch) from February 18th onwards.

American Dad and Family Guy will take viewers into the early hours, when The Mighty Boosh, Cuckoo, Siblings, Josh and Some Girls will take the graveyard shift, before Gavin & Stacey returns to take the honour of being the last programme broadcast on BBC3 on TV.

Wednesday Februrary 17th marks the first day in what the BBC hopes will be a bright future for the channel online, with a host of programming – including Doctor Who spin-off Class – scheduled for 2016 and beyond.

BBC boss Tony Hall is rather excited about it, commenting that the channel feels like a "start-up" at a recent launch event:

"I was with the team briefly last week... and the atmosphere is really magic. It's exciting. It feels a bit like a start up. I love the feeling of going and being with Damian [Kavanagh, BBC3 controller]'s team. It feels creative, energetic and mischievous as well, just as it should be."