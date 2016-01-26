The "start-up" sentiment was reflected by Kavanagh, who discussed the freedom and flexibility the channel now has. BBC3 will be reacting to public opinion, trying out new platforms and changing their approach when they need to. The sense is that a lot of their plans are still 'TBC'.

"I also want to underscore one thing Damian said, which is something I think is really important for this but also for the BBC, and that is backing new talent," Hall continued. "I think that is one of the most important roles of the BBC: backing new talent, finding new talent, giving talent a chance to speak, to find its voice and to have confidence. It's so important."

"I want people to look back on the new BBC3 and see it as the place that spotted the next James Corden, the next Aidan Turner, the next whoever," concluded Hall, calling BBC3's move online a "new adventure."

BBC3 will move online on 16th February