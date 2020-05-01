Interestingly, Holland also revealed that the last four episodes of series two were edited during lockdown.

Viewers keen to apply for the show’s third series – which will, once again, see teams of two race across the globe, without the use of a plane – still can. For further information, click here.

BBC Two say they’re looking for people who can “travel smartly, haggle for the best deals, charm complete strangers and do it all faster than your rivals” to put themselves forward for the next series.

Although the coronavirus pandemic is currently affecting international travel, BBC Two plan to film another series of Race Across the World “as soon as it is safe to do so”.

A Race Across the World reunion special will air Sunday 3rd May at 8pm on BBC Two.