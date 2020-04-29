Although the race across South America is now over, a reunion special is due to air next Sunday.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming episode.

When will Race Across the World: Revealed air?

Race Across the World: Revealed will air at 8pm on Sunday 3rd May 2020 on BBC Two. The whole series is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

More like this

What will happen during Race Across the World: Revealed?

The final episode in the travel series will gather all ten contestants together to chat about their experiences on the show, what they've been up to since the race ended last year and their first impressions of one another.

Unseen footage will also be shown during the hour-long special, with the teams reflecting on their "highs and lows of the 25,000 km journey".

What happened during series two of Race Across the World?

Oldham-based Emon and Jamiul were the first to reach the final checkpoint in Ushuaia – beating couple Jen and Rob to the £20,000 jackpoint by just 20 seconds.

The race lasted 54 days, with just two teams dropping out – Shuntelle and Michael during the second leg after Michael lost his money belt, and Jo and Sam during the last leg.

The route from Mexico City to Ushuaia contained eight checkpoints: Honduras, Panama City, Tatacoa Desert in Colombia, Puno in Peru, Cafayate in Argentina, Ilha Grande in Brazil, Mendoza in Argentina and finally, Ushuaia – the most southern part of South America.

Commenting on their victory, Emon and Jamiul said: "So much struggle and here we are! From deserts, to rainforests and snow-capped mountains, from top to bottom and everything else in between and everybody else in between."

Will there be another Race Across the World series?

BBC Two has confirmed last year that a third series of Race Across The World will take place as well as a celebrity spin-off series for BBC One.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production on the celebrity series has been delayed.

With the COVID 19 affecting travel across the globe for the foreseeable future, it's also unlikely that series three of Race Across The World will begin filming any time soon.

Advertisement

Race Across the World: Revealed airs Sunday on BBC Two at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.